Bear seen in high grass by Radio Tower Road south of Oliver

Photo: Wildsafe BC A bear was spotted near the Hike and Bike Trail south of Oliver on May 6.

A golden-coloured bear was spotted near Haynes Lease Ecological Reserve and the International Hike and Bike Trail Tuesday afternoon.

According local resident Michael Pllng, the bear was "moseying through the high grass" when he saw it south of Oliver near the Haynes barns around 3 p.m.

"Wife and I both saw it, so we turned around to go back and watch it moseying through the high grass. What an awesome sight," Pllng said in a popular Facebook group.

The man added the location was where he does his morning runs.

Moments later, a deer leaped in front of his car about 10 feet ahead. Pllng said he thinks the deer could have caught the bear's scent.

According to the province, here are some safety tips if you encounter a bear:

Do not feed bears. It's against the law to feed dangerous wildlife.

Remain calm. Do not run or climb a tree. Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.

Keep away from the bear. Do not try to get closer to it. If the bear gets too close, use pepper spray (within 7 metres) or something else to threaten or distract it.

Stay together. If you are with others, act as a group. Keep children close – pick up and carry small children.

Go indoors. Bring pets indoors if possible.

Watch the bear until it leaves. Make sure the bear has a clear escape route. After the bear is gone and it's safe, make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again.

For information on bear safety, click here.