Oliver could see discoloured water as water main flushing soon begins

Photo: Brayden Ursel Oliver to see water main flushing in May and June.

Water main flushing is starting in Oliver this Thursday to prevent sediment buildup and bacterial growth.

From May 8 to June 6, water main flushing will affect rural systems 1, 2, and 4 through 7.

From May 12 to June 27, flushing will take place for town areas, including: South of Fairview Road, east Airport Street and Tulameen Street, the industrial area, and all areas east of the river.

The Town of Oliver reminds residents that they could see sediment and discolouration.

"While this sediment is not considered a health concern, it may cause discolouration to laundry if not detected," reads a town notice.

Residents are recommended to check the water colour before use, or to avoid doing laundry between 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"If you do experience dirty water, simply run your cold-water taps and garden hoses until the water runs clear to ensure you maintain good water quality. If cloudy water continues after 15 minutes, please contact our office."