B.C. search and rescue dog training camp hosted by South Okanagan team

Photo: Contributed Diana Krauss and Nicki. Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue holds provincial k9 training camp.



Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue hosted the annual British Columbia Search Dog Association's spring training camp over the weekend.

From May 2 to 4, 16 dog teams attended from across the province at Arosa Ranch east of Osoyoos.

K9 members are trained from novice to intermediate and operational levels, honing their skills on wilderness searching, shoreline search, tracking, obedience, and agility.

According to OOSAR, trained SAR K9 can be "as effective as up to 20-30 human searchers under optimal conditions."

OOSAR said the ranch in the Anarchist Mountain area is the perfect grounds to train on.

"It isn't easy to find suitable grounds for tracking like we have on the mountain," said Mike Arychuk, OOSAR president, in an email.

"The training camp is only possible because of the incredible community support we have from land owners on the mountain, and we are most grateful to them".