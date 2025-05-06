261881
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos' ice cream shop to close as Okanagan chain buys business

Scoopsies sold to Moo-Lix

Osoyoos's ice cream shop Scoopsies is passing the metaphorical cone to new owners running an Okanagan ice cream franchise.

In a social media post Friday, Scoopsies announced the handover. Now, Kelowna's Moo-Lix Ice Cream Shop will be taking over.

"After [four] amazing years serving scoops, smiles, and sweet memories at Scoopsies, the time has come for a new chapter."

The local shop said Moo-Lix will be "bringing in a fresh, Okanagan founded franchise and retiring the Scoopsies brand." The Kelowna business currently has two locations: one downtown and one at McCurdy Road.

Owners of Scoopsies said the decision to sell the local business wasn't easy.

"Building this business and getting to know so many of you has been one of the greatest joys of our lives. Whether you stopped by on a hot summer day, brought your family for weekend treats, or supported us through thick and thin — thank you from the bottom of our hearts," continues the post.

The current owners added they hope customers support the new business as much as they supported them.

Scoopsies last business day is May 7.

