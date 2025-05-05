257979
262251
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver's Kinsmen Park closed for equipment installation

Kinsmen park closed

- | Story: 548606

Oliver's Kinsmen Park is closed for upgrades for an anticipated two-week period.

In a public notice Sunday, the Town of Oliver said the park and playground would be inaccessible for equipment installation and wood fibre surfacing from May 5 to 16.

"Please respect workers, transport vehicles, and heavy equipment in the parking lot and do not enter the fenced area. Park washrooms will remain open daily," reads the notice.

As the work is underway, park washrooms remain open.

Lion’s Park, Community Park and Rotary Beach Park are some alternative park and play areas.

Meanwhile, the Community Park Basketball Court remains closed for court resurfacing until Friday.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News