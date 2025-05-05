Oliver's Kinsmen Park closed for equipment installation

Photo: Town of Oliver Oliver's Kinsmen Park is closed for upgrades until May 16.

Oliver's Kinsmen Park is closed for upgrades for an anticipated two-week period.

In a public notice Sunday, the Town of Oliver said the park and playground would be inaccessible for equipment installation and wood fibre surfacing from May 5 to 16.

"Please respect workers, transport vehicles, and heavy equipment in the parking lot and do not enter the fenced area. Park washrooms will remain open daily," reads the notice.

As the work is underway, park washrooms remain open.

Lion’s Park, Community Park and Rotary Beach Park are some alternative park and play areas.

Meanwhile, the Community Park Basketball Court remains closed for court resurfacing until Friday.