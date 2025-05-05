261881
262251
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

74th Avenue to remain closed until end of month in Osoyoos

74th Ave. closed for month

- | Story: 548601

Osoyoos' 74th Avenue remains closed from Highway 97 to 89th Street until the month's end.

"The watermain upgrade work on 74th Avenue is progressing well, crews are ready to tie-in the new lines from Loon Crescent and Heron Lane to the main lines," reads a town notice.

The closure is in place 24/7, also affecting pedestrian traffic from 89th Street to Sandpiper Place. Only emergency vehicles and local traffic have access.

Alternatively, drivers can detour on Main Street or 62nd Avenue to 89th Street.

The road closure is expected to be in place until May 30,

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

262252


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122


Real Estate
5144117
3819 Sonoma Pines Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$580,000
more details
262252


260870




Send us your News Tips!


242738


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Velvet
Velvet South Okanagan BC SPCA >


261042


255466
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
261623