74th Avenue to remain closed until end of month in Osoyoos

Osoyoos' 74th Avenue remains closed from Highway 97 to 89th Street until the month's end.

"The watermain upgrade work on 74th Avenue is progressing well, crews are ready to tie-in the new lines from Loon Crescent and Heron Lane to the main lines," reads a town notice.



The closure is in place 24/7, also affecting pedestrian traffic from 89th Street to Sandpiper Place. Only emergency vehicles and local traffic have access.

Alternatively, drivers can detour on Main Street or 62nd Avenue to 89th Street.

The road closure is expected to be in place until May 30,