Emergency room closed overnight at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver

Photo: Sarah Crookall The emergency department will be closed from 7 p.m. May 4 to 7 a.m. May 5 at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Interior Health advises residents of the Oliver area that there will be a temporary closure of the emergency department at the local hospital.

Emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 7 a.m. on Monday at South Okanagan General Hospital. Residents can access the ER at Penticton Regional Hospital instead.

People in the community who need emergency care for life-threatening conditions such as chest pains, difficulty breathing or severe bleeding should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate hospital.

If you are unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca. HealthLinkBC provides non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

While the emergency department will be closed overnight, all other inpatient services will continue at South Okanagan General Hospital.