Osoyoos on-camera ospreys see attacker, single egg laid

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Osoyoos ospreys see attacker and single egg laid as of May.

Osoyoos' popular on-camera osprey pair appear to have survived an attack by another bird this season.

In screenshots posted to social media last week, an intruder bird can be seen descending on the nest, flapping its wings.

"Looks like an attacker," a viewer said on Facebook.

As of Sunday, both birds were in the nest looking healthy. However, several osprey watchers have expressed concerns about the birds so far.

On April 30, a single egg was laid, but mom has reportedly not been sitting on the egg as often as previous years.

"As the day went on, the egg became covered by nesting materials and is mostly buried," a viewer said on May 1.

Some viewers have speculated that this year's pair could be a different set of birds, saying one appears smaller.

On April 14, the osprey camera live stream was rebooted on a de-energized power pole near the Sonora Community Centre.

Last year, the popular osprey couple Soo and Ollie, nicknamed after Osoyoos and Oliver, successfully fledged two chicks.

The Osoyoos Osprey Cam can be found here, where viewers can watch the birds nest and ideally raise chicks over the summer.