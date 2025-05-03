Oliver's South Okanagan General Hospital emergency room to close over Saturday night

Photo: File photo South Okanagan General Hospital emergency department closing from 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 4, 2025

The emergency department hours at South Okanagan General Hospital will be unavailable once again.

Interior Health sent out a notice on Saturday, advising that emergency services will be unavailable from 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 3 to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 4.

The ER was most recently closed on overnight Friday to noon on Saturday.

“Patients can access emergency care in Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

People who are experiencing life-threatening emergency should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone who is unsure if they should go to the emergency room can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca to get information from healthcare workers 24/7.

IH has stopped providing information about reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.