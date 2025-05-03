Beautiful California quail pair perch surrounded by green foliage in Osoyoos

Photo: Greg Reely Osoyoos photographer captures beautiful California quail pair on April 30.

An Osoyoos photographer snapped a shot of a beautiful California quail pair surrounded by green foliage.

On Wednesday, Greg Reely was on his back patio assessing gardening and yard work when he noticed the two birds.

"I was looking for the daytime crescent moon, then noticed this pair of quail in the back yard," Reely told Castanet. "So, of course I had to grab my camera."

Quails have become somewhat of an emblem in the border town. This particular shot might soon become a greeting card by Reely.

The local photographer added "you can never have tooo many quail photos," saying the bird is the most popular type of photo he sells.

"Never thought I would turn into a birder," he joked.

