Oliver launches social media campaign to attract doctors

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver launches social media campaign aimed at attracting doctors.

The Town of Oliver has launched a social media campaign aimed at attracting doctors to its community.

On Thursday, the Physician Recruitment Group shared its new social media pages asking people to follow along to help "show physicians why the South Okanagan is an incredible place to live, work, [and] thrive."

"Together, we can help bring more amazing physicians to our beautiful corner of the world," reads a town social media post.

Through the social media campaign, the working group aims to showoff highlights of the South Okanagan such as outdoor adventures, wineries, businesses, and family-friendly neighbourhoods.

The initiative includes an online "welcome home" package with newcomer resources and opportunities in the community.

In addition to the media campaign, the working group has organized of a September welcome tour of Oliver and Osoyoos to medical residency students, showing off local highlights and the places they could work.

Over the last few years, the South Okanagan General Hospital has seen numerous ER closures due to staffing shortages.

The town has discussed additional strategies to recruit doctors such as designated medical professional housing near the hospital and temporary accommodations in the community.

