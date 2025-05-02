Seaplane base reopened on Osoyoos Lake in Washington to foster U.S.-Canada travel

Photo: Washington State Department Of Transportation Seaplane base on Osoyoos Lake reopened in Washington State for travel across U.S.-Canada border.

A seaplane base on Osoyoos Lake has reopened in Washington State for U.S.-Canada travel and possible commercial activity.

Earlier in March, the Scott Seaplane Base in Oroville, WA, was reestablished by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after closing roughly 50 years ago.

"The base will improve recreational access, allowing general aviation enthusiasts, tourists, and outdoor adventurers to reach the scenic lake more easily, particularly for activities like boating, fishing, and beach-going," said David Ison, aviation planner with the Washington State Department of Transportation, in an email.

The base has two waterway landing zones, and its runway touts a large 3,048-by-152-metre surface area. The City of Oroville sought input from WSDOS to reactivate the old station, which once took international flights.

Canadians will be able to use the seaplane base with approval from U.S. customs.

"This could attract visitors from urban centers like Seattle or Vancouver, who may opt for quick seaplane flights—potentially under an hour—over lengthy road trips, making Osoyoos a more accessible getaway destination," Ison added.

"The base is also likely to boost tourism in Oroville and Osoyoos by providing a novel travel option that appeals to high-end tourists and those seeking unique experiences, potentially increasing business for local wineries, resorts, and attractions like Gyro Beach."

The Osoyoos Lake location also can support commercial and charter opportunities.

Ison said that could lead to new seaplane services or small-scale cargo transport, fostering economic activity.