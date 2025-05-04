258591
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Oliver awarded for economic development with Station Street Market

The Town of Oliver is being recognized for economic development for its local hub Station Street Market this week.

In a social media post Thursday, the town said it won the Southern Interior Local Government Association's community excellence award for economic development.

"This recognition celebrates the hard work, collaboration, and community spirit that brought the market to life, supporting local small businesses, farmers, artisans and creating a vibrant hub for residents and visitors alike," reads the post.

Station Street Market is a local hub project by the Okanagan River and the International Hike and Bike Trail, featuring eventual housing, a vendor market, a plaza, a visitor centre, and a playground.

Work continues to make the award-winning project a reality.

