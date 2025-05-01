Osoyoos Desert Centre gets $10K in provincial money for accessibility upgrades

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Desert Centre is getting more accessible.

Exploring Canada's only desert is becoming more accessible as the Osoyoos Desert Centre is receiving provincial funding.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Outdoor Recreation Council of BC shared 32 community-based recreation projects receiving a total of $254,950 from the Outdoor Recreation Fund of BC this year.

The ODC was awarded $10,000 to improve accessibility by resurfacing pathways, creating accessible parking spaces, and an accessible washroom.

“From trail enhancements to Indigenous interpretive signage to outdoor programs for underrepresented youth, these grants support impactful initiatives to enhance and preserve BC’s outdoor spaces and help make outdoor recreation accessible for all,” said Tomke Augustin, ORCBC grant program manager.

The Outdoor Recreation Fund of BC supports "community-based initiatives that create and enhance meaningful outdoor recreational and nature-based experiences for British Columbians."

Grant recipients are awarded based on either outdoor enhancement, stewardship and education, or inclusive participation.

On April 26, the ODC reopened for the summer touring season.

The centre hosts 27 hectares of Osoyoos' semi-arid shrubland with 1.5 kilometres of accessible boardwalk, and an educational centre.