Oliver's raptor rehab centre hosting open house, celebrating owl's 25th birthday

Oliver's SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre is hosting its only public event, while celebrating a special owl's 25th birthday on Sunday.

"Our annual open house [is] celebrating 37 years of caring for injured and orphaned raptors, we are also celebrating 'Houdini's' 25th B-Day. Lots of surprises for the kids, come sign his gigantic card or bring him one," reads a SORCO Facebook post.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the public event will include site tours, 20 wildlife exhibitors, interactive presentations, a silent auction, and a BBQ fundraiser. At 2 p.m, cake will be served.

Entry is by donation with all proceeds going to wildlife rehabilitation in the South Okanagan.

For more information on SORCO, click here.

