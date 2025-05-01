Fairview Jail at risk of rotting out; heritage society starts fundraiser

Photo: Oliver and District Heritage Society Oliver and District Heritage Society fundraises to restore Fairview Jail.

A fundraiser is currently underway to restore the historic Fairview Jail between Oliver and Cawston.

The $15,000 goal is aimed at saving the old jailhouse, once maintained by local volunteers, from rotting out.

"Hot summers and cold winters have taken their toll on the heritage jailhouse, with dry rot discovered in many of the timbers," reads the CanadaHelps fundraiser by Oliver and District Heritage Society.

"Expert opinion urges widespread replacement of the failing timbers, which must be done in a heritage sensitive manner, followed by the careful repainting of the building, all to ensure its ongoing conservation into the future."

Fairview Jail began falling into disrepair before it was moved to its location at the Oliver Museum. At that time, the heritage society agreed to conserve the building for future generations.

"The building contains fabulous relics of the mining days of Fairview and nearby Camp McKinney," continues the fundraiser description.

Now, dry rot has affected many of the wall timbers and into the foundation.

"This fundraising campaign is vital to ensuring the ODHS is able to fund these important conservation efforts. Professional estimates for structural repair and painting together suggest a final project cost of $13,000 to $15,000."

So far, $300 has been raised since the start of April.

To view the Fairview Jail CanadaHelps fundraiser, click here.