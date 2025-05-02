Nations2Nations event in the Similkameen-South Okanagan

Photo: Facebook Food hub planning discussions.

The Ntamtqen Community Garden in Keremeos is hosting an inclusive two-day event this weekend.

On May 2 and 3, the garden will host a "Nations2Nations" two-day discussion about needs and solutions around water and food security, colonization and more.

There will be speakers, music, food, and more.

"All are welcome and dinner will be provided for both days with live entertainment, including live music, drumming, and the Bear Dancers!" reads a social media post from the organizers.

"We genuinely believe this event will be both memorable and informative for all attendees, offering valuable networking opportunities."

The May 2 event will be at the Ntamtqen Community Garden in Keremeos, located here, and the May 3 event will be at Roger Hall's residence in Oliver, located here.

For more information about the days' events and to RSVP click here.