Show & Shine with sass coming to Osoyoos this weekend

Photo: Pixabay stock image Classic cars will be on display in Osoyoos this weekend.

Queen of the South Charcuterie in Osoyoos is hosting is second annual "Queen Bitches Show & Shine" car show.

On Saturday, May 3, stop by Junction 3 Coffee House to find hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and pop, plus coffee and treats, and, of course, cars.

"Last year’s event was epic — and this year we’re going bigger, louder, and bitchier (in the best way possible). Whether you’re rollin’ in with your ride or just vibing with the queens, you do not want to miss this," reads a social media post from Queen of the South.

"Mark your calendars, tag your crew, and let’s rock the lot with chrome, caffeine, and pure sass."