257979
260327
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Show & Shine with sass coming to Osoyoos this weekend

Show & Shine with sass

- | Story: 547656

Queen of the South Charcuterie in Osoyoos is hosting is second annual "Queen Bitches Show & Shine" car show.

On Saturday, May 3, stop by Junction 3 Coffee House to find hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and pop, plus coffee and treats, and, of course, cars.

"Last year’s event was epic — and this year we’re going bigger, louder, and bitchier (in the best way possible). Whether you’re rollin’ in with your ride or just vibing with the queens, you do not want to miss this," reads a social media post from Queen of the South.

"Mark your calendars, tag your crew, and let’s rock the lot with chrome, caffeine, and pure sass."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

259610


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736


Real Estate
5083781
1488 Bertram Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
259610


261144




Send us your News Tips!


257544


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Blossom
Blossom South Okanagan BC SPCA >




257495
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
259989