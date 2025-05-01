261405
Celebrate fire crews from all over at post-training event in Oliver

Celebrate fire crews

Support fire crews and have a great time all at one event.

This Saturday, May 3, join fire teams from B.C. and beyond at the Spring Training Seminar After Party at the Oliver Arena.

More than 350 firefighters will be in attendance celebrating another year of training, from around B.C., Alberta and Washington State.

The event will feature local spirits from The Dubh Glas Distillery, wine from Quinta Ferreira Estate Winery and beer from Firehall Brewery.

All are welcome to join the fun to support and celebrate the fire crews who protect our communities.

The cover charge is $10 at the door, and drinks are $7 each or 3 for $20 for domestic beer and spirits, with all proceeds going to the Oliver Fire Department.

