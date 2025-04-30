Highway 97 outside Osoyoos slow moving due to crash

Photo: Sarah Crookall Apparent vehicle incident on Highway 97 near Osoyoos.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The highway is now operating on single-lane alternating traffic.

By 11 a.m., a tow truck was removing a single vehicle with damage to its windshield and front end.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Highway 97 is blocked in both directions just north of Osoyoos due to a vehicle incident.

Emergency crews have the road closed in the area of 108th Avenue at Highway 97.

Castanet reporter Sarah Crookall is on scene and reports no traffic is getting through, and some vehicles are turning around.

More to come.