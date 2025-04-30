260383
Highway 97 outside Osoyoos slow moving due to crash

Crash slows Highway 97

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The highway is now operating on single-lane alternating traffic.

By 11 a.m., a tow truck was removing a single vehicle with damage to its windshield and front end.

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

Highway 97 is blocked in both directions just north of Osoyoos due to a vehicle incident.

Emergency crews have the road closed in the area of 108th Avenue at Highway 97.

Castanet reporter Sarah Crookall is on scene and reports no traffic is getting through, and some vehicles are turning around.

More to come.

