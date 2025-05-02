261647
Okanagan Gleaners in Oliver seek volunteers for charitable crop processing

The Okanagan Gleaners in Oliver are looking for volunteers to help process cabbage for their charitable mission of feeding the needy.

The Gleaners, established in 1994 in Oliver, is a religious charity group that uses surplus crops to produce soup that they then send to impoverished areas around the world.

They have put out a call on social media for helpers with a cabbage shipment this week.

"We have no tent or RV groups on site this week and could sure use your hands to process purple cabbage," their social media post explains.

"Yes, they are a little ugly on the outside, but great on the inside and we have a good week worth of processing to get them done."

Anyone interested can learn more by emailing [email protected]

