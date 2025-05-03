Women on Wheels teaches mountains biking basics in Osoyoos

Photo: Osoyoos Bike Club (Instagram) Women on Wheels mountain biking classes available in Osoyoos.

Ladies can learn the fun of mountain biking via classes by the Osoyoos Bike Club.

In a public notice on Wednesday, the Town of Osoyoos shared the Women on Wheels classes running from May 16 to 18 and May 23 to 25.

"Participants will learn the basics of mountain biking safety while enjoying the outdoors," reads the event listing.

In previous classes, participants have learned about bike set up, body position, breaking, and maintenance.

Those interested should bring a maintained mountain bike with disc brakes, and a helmet.

To register for Women on Wheels, visit the Sonora Community Centre or contact [email protected].