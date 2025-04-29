Osoyoos to raise Canadian flags around town for big celebration; questions remain around giant flag

Photo: The Canadian Press Osoyoos to add more Canadian flags ahead of Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day celebrations.

Osoyoos is looking to restore its large town-entrance Canadian flag in honour of the 75th year of Cherry Fiesta and Canada Day celebrations.

"I think it was around [Covid-19 lockdowns], we stopped putting our massive Canada flag up, and I can't think of a better time than now than to reintroduce that flag," said Coun. Johnny Cheong at the April 22 committee meeting.

Cheong thought that moving the signature flag should be higher up on Osoyoos' strategic priorities list, with the intention of raising the flag on Canada Day.

July 1 is a big day in Osoyoos. Visitors from all over attend the town's combined Canada and Cherry Fiesta celebrations.

This year, the Osoyoos Festival Society is printing large Canadian flag banners for its parade. However, the town's own large flag at the entrance to the town has been out of order for the past few years.

Previously, the Husky gas station managed the flag, which the Co-op has recently taken over, faulty pole and all.

"They estimated about $30,000 to actually do the structural test of it, saying they'd have to actually take down the pole to actually put it on the tester," said Rod Risling, town chief administrative officer.

Risling added a new flagpole could be acquired through Resort Municipality Initiative funding from the province at upwards of $200,000. Alternatively, the town could provide the Co-op with the flag, which the station could then manage.

During the meeting, council directed staff to buy more flags around town for the 75th anniversary of Cherry Fiesta.

Committee discussed adding the flags to the Sun Bowl Arena, the Gyro Park bandshell, and the Osoyoos Museum.

The future of the oversized flag at the Co-op will be further discussed at a later date.

On top of celebrating the town's signature festival, the decision to add Canadian flags is in part motivated by a growing sentiment in support of the Canadian economy.

For example, since U.S tariffs were first introduced this year, Osoyoos mayor Sue McKortoff joined Canada's Border Mayors Alliance, to advocate for her border town alongside other mayors.