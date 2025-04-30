Winners of Spirit of Oliver Awards recognized as outstanding volunteers

Photo: Town of Oliver Outstanding volunteers recognized at annual Spirit of Oliver Awards on April 25.

Four Oliver community members and one community group have been recognized as outstanding volunteers at the Spirit of Oliver Awards.

On April 25, winners were awarded a plaque with their names and photos displayed at Town Hall.

The Spirit of Oliver Awards showcase extraordinary volunteer contributions in five categories: individual adult or couple, group, youth, community builder, and community roots.

Outstanding individual adult: Linda Schaffrick

Linda Schaffrick was born and raised in Oliver, contributing as a lifetime member of the South Okanagan Health Care Auxiliary volunteering as president and secretary as early as 1971. Among many roles, Schaffrick volunteered 20 years with St. Johns Ambulance, teaching First Aid.

"Linda won a Spirit of Oliver Award in 2007, and nearly 20 years later she is still being nominated and giving her time so generously," said nominator Dennis Frewin.

Outstanding group: Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus have organized Oliver's annual Christmas Food Hamper program for the past 54 years. Made up of 30 male volunteers, the knights prepared 250 hampers in 2024.

"It takes hundreds of hours to pull it all off each year, and the Knights of Columbus are the first to admit they couldn’t do it without a long list of supporters," said nominator Linda Nunes.

Outstanding youth: Chloe Luypen

Chloe Luypen has been actively involved in the Oliver Ambassador Program as a candidate and volunteer over the last year. The high schooler is described as a prepared and dedicated volunteer who always brings a smile on her face to community events.

"Despite her busy schedule, she always makes time for her family and friends. She is a very positive person and deserves to be recognized for her Spirit of Oliver," said nominator Lori Martine.

Community builder: Pat Buckland

Pat Buckland has volunteered with Oliver Parks and Recreation for over 15 years, while also aiding the town's literacy program since 1995. Additionally, Buckland was one of the first volunteers stepping up at the Venables Theatre in 2016.

"Pat exemplifies the essence of this award through her tireless dedication to volunteering, fostering community engagement, and creating a lasting impact that enhances the quality of life for individuals in Oliver," said nominator Aimee Grice.

Community roots: Rick Knodel (posthumously)

Former RDOS "Area C" Rural Oliver Director Rick Knodel helped initiate one of the Oliver District and Heritage Society's biggest conservation projects in maintaining the former mining township of Fairview. Knodel was an enthusiastic advocate for community and heritage, also creating an educational video about Oliver's Irrigation Canal.

"Rick was a genuinely caring person, and his use of humour helped make difficult conversations better," said mayor Martin Johansen.

This year, eight Spirit of Oliver nominations were received, made by fellow community members.