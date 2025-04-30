Oliver brewery to create designated kids' space

Photo: Firehall Brewery Oliver brewery makes changes to welcome kids and parents.

Oliver's Firehall Brewery is adding a kids' space to make the establishment more accommodating for both its old and young customers.

To do so, Firehall will be creating a designated outdoor space for kids with toys, interactive games, and crafts in a couple weeks' time.

"We are a very kid-friendly environment, but we also just want kids to be as respectful as adults would be in a pub environment, because we are a 19+ establishment," said Alicia Morrison, Firehall Brewery manager.

"We do have the option for kids to be able to come in here, as long as they're accompanied by a guardian before food service is over."

Welcoming kids is something the brewery has always done, but has since run into challenges as the business has become busier. Kids have often been left to play unattended, creating hazards.

Now, the goal is to make the place safe for all patrons and staff. By creating a designated kids' area, the business hopes to minimize the "risk of kids colliding with other guests or staff."

The space will be away from licensed areas for alcohol, and parents must be seated outside in view of the kids' area for supervision.

Additionally, minors are only allowed at Firehall during food service hours, which usually end at 9 p.m.

"We all have kids. We all have families. We understand that every parent wants a break, but we just ask that everyone make sure that they're keeping an eye on their kids, and the kids are acting in a very well mannered way."

As the change progresses, Firehall Brewery will be taking donations of toys and games for the kids' space.