Members of South Okanagan and Columbia-Shuswap Credit Unions to vote on merger

Photo: Osoyoos Credit Union Members of three Credit Unions vote on proposed merger in late May.

Osoyoos, Revelstoke, and Summerland Credit Union members will soon vote on a branch merger.

According to Credit Union, the branches received consent from the BC Financial Services Authority for the merger, now allowing members to decide on the proposed change.

In June of last year, Credit Union announced the intention to merge, saying it was a move to scale combined resources.

“We believe that merging will strengthen our ability to serve and support our members at every stage of life,” said Alan Chell, Revelstoke Credit Union board chair, in a press release.

“By bringing our combined resources and expertise to the table, we’re confident that we can meet the challenges of today and seize the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Voting on the merger will take place on May 26 to June 2.