Town of Osoyoos hosting a free youth movie night screening of E.T.

Next Friday local kids can come by Osoyoos' Sonora Centre for a special movie night.

TGIF Youth Nights is a free, drop-in program hosted by the town for children and youth, offering a fun, safe environment for socializing and recreation on Friday nights during the school term.

On Friday, May 9, the group will be showing E.T., starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend and will include free popcorn.

Attendees are asked to dress warm for the Sonora Centre gym.

