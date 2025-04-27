Nine fire departments undergo SOS Task Force training east of Osoyoos

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department held its annual SOS Task Force training on Saturday, which led to an area burn.
"We all had a lot of fun and it’s good to know we can deploy so many departments in such a short amount of time," said the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department on Facebook.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., nine emergency response groups attended the task force training, including the Oliver Fire Department.
"Multiple south Okanagan departments got the 'call' at 8:30 a.m. and responded to a great day of training, which cumulated in a large area burn to mitigate summer time fire fuel load," said the Oliver Fire Department on Facebook.
Additionally, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen attended, providing a drone for use.