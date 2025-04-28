Oliver community members join Vaisakhi parade celebrations

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Community members celebrated the Vaisakhi Parade in Oliver on April 27.

Community members celebrated Vaisakhi with a parade in Oliver on Sunday.

"We had the best seat in the house for the Vaisakhi parade today," said the Oliver Fire Department on social media.

The team added it is proud to support the community.

The parade moved from the Sikh Temple south of Oliver, northwards on Highway 97 to Airport Street, Sawmill Road, Station Street, finishing at the Oliver Community Park.

Vaisakhi is a traditional Sikh celebration of the spring harvest, drawing hundreds of participants and spectators each year.