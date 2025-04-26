LSIB calls in assistance of the BC Wildfire Service for Similkameen area fire

Photo: LSIB The LSIB and BCWS are working on fire containment in the Lower Susap Creek area

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band said they have requested the assistance from BC Wildfire Service on Saturday, as they work on a fire in the area.

The Band said that the prompt for more response is due to the gusty winds and the approaching higher temperatures.

The fire is located on IR#2-West, Louisville area, across the valley from the offices near Lower Susap Creek near Highway 3.

"There remains no danger to residences, personnel, nor roads," the LSIB said in their post.

"LSIB feels the prudent action is to make sure this fire will stay contained and not to further alarm our community, and any neighbouring communities."

The band has been monitoring the fire since April 21, and intervening where necessary to hold the containment lines and prevent further spread, while letting all of the fuels inside the fire lines be exhausted.