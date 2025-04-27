Photo: Town of Oliver Oliver to see road closures for Vaisakhi parade on Sunday

The Town of Oliver is reminding residents that there will be traffic interruptions along the Vasakhi Parade Route this Sunday.

Drivers will see pauses between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The parade will move from the Sikh Temple south of Oliver, northwards on Highway 97 to Airport Street, Sawmill Road, Station Street and finishing at the Oliver Community Park.

Vaisakhi, a traditional Sikh celebration of the spring harvest, draws hundreds of participants and spectators each year.