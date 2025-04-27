Osoyoos Desert Sunrise Marina boat launch closed for repairs this week

Photo: Town of Osoyoos The Town of Osoyoos is alerting residents that the Desert Sunrise Marina boat launch will be closed for repairs this week.

The primary boat launch will be closed on Monday, April 28 at noon, scheduled to reopen Friday, May 2.



During this time, boaters can still use the right side of the boat launch and an alternative boat launch is available at Swiws (Hayne's Point). Or, Wakepilot located at the marina is operating as normal, and the floating dock is still accessible.



"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding during this time."

For any questions regarding this closure, contact the Town's Community Services at 250.495.6562 or by emailing [email protected]