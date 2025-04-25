Osoyoos Lake continues to be held at historically high level with drought expected

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Lake Levels are Higher than Typical, with the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control expecting a summer drought

Osoyoos Lake water levels continue to be kept at a higher elevation than normal, as the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control prepares for the expected summer drought.

In a news release on Friday, the International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control said Osoyoos Lake levels remained low for much of the past winter.

"Levels are beginning to rise as the lake operator targets summer operational levels to ensure sufficient water for both irrigation and ecological flow needs," they added.

"Rain and snowfall in late-March brought much-needed water to the basin, but the snowpack remains low following a couple years of persistently dry conditions. Water managers are closely monitoring conditions in the basin and will keep the public informed of management decisions impacting Osoyoos Lake levels."

As of April 24, the water level in Osoyoos Lake sits at 911.75 ft (277.90 m), which the board said is higher than is typical this time of year.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, the province is averaging 63 per cent of normal as of April 1, which is the lowest average in over five decades.

The Similkameen and Okanagan Basin Snow levels were at 63 and 82 per cent of normal.

"Upstream of Osoyoos Lake, Okanagan Lake is at a higher-than-normal water level elevation. Okanagan Lake serves as a major water storage location, and operators are actively holding water in anticipation of persisting drought conditions," the board said.

During non-drought years, Okanagan Lake and Osoyoos Lake will increase their outflows in the late winter to prepare for the inflow from melting snowpack in the spring.

"Okanagan Lake levels are high because of proactive management decisions, not because there is more water in the Okanagan Basin. Water stored upstream may be released throughout the summer, impacting Osoyoos Lake levels.

The expectation is that Osoyoos Lake levels will be operated within drought rule curve, since other lakes flows are forecasted low for the season.

"The International Osoyoos Lake Board of Control will closely monitor hydrologic conditions during the spring snowmelt period and communicate with lake operators and the public about drought conditions," they added.