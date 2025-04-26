9 fire departments gathering to train on Anarchist Mountain Saturday

Photo: Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire Department file photo South Okanagan Similkameen Task Force training on Saturday

South Okanagan residents may see numerous fire trucks and emergency activity on Anarchist Mountain, which is all a part of the annual Task Force training.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Task Force is an emergency response group made up of nine fire departments from the region, including Naramata, Kaleden, Apex, OK Falls, Willowbrook, Oliver, Keremeos, Osoyoos, and Anarchist Mountain.

"You will notice a lot of fire trucks and activity on the mountain during this time. Don’t be alarmed — it’s all part of our coordinated training to keep our crews ready for real emergencies," the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department said in a social media post.

"Thank you for your understanding and continued support!"

Task Force training on Anarchist Mountain will take place on Saturday, April 26, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.