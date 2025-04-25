Elton John live tribute experience coming to Oliver

Photo: Contributed Elton John experience coming to Venables Theatre in Oliver.

Get the next best thing to Elton John at an upcoming show in Oliver.

The Yellow Brick Road Experience Featuring Andrew Johns will be live in concert at the Venables Theatre on Friday, May 16.

"Experience firsthand how Andrew commands the stage with his spot on piano and vocal skills that take you back to Elton John in his prime!" reads the show description.



"Andrew Johns featuring his band, The Jets, with full horn section, playing all the hits in the original keys as performed by Sir Elton John. Take a trip down memory lane as Andrew Johns & The Jets relive all the greatest hits in this dynamic tribute featuring some of North America’s finest session and touring musicians."

Expect to hear Elton John’s timeless hits like “ Yellow Brick Road” “Burn down the mission” “Your Song” “Crocodile Rock” and many more.

Tickets are now on sale for the one-night-only experience. For more information and to grab tickets, click here.

