Paraglider crashes into rocky terrain in South Okanagan

Photo: Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department Last night at 6 p.m., members of the fire department along with Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue were called out to a call for a paraglider who had a hard crash.

A paraglider was rescued after crashing into the rocky hillsides of a South Okanagan town Thursday night.

Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department officials said they were called out at 6 p.m. Thursday, alongside members of Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue.

"The Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department was able to put our new drone to use to assist in quickly locating the downed pilot and to scout a rescue route as the pilot was 400 feet up in the hills in some very rocky terrain," the fire department said in a media release posted online.

"The patient was stabilized, and together both crews were able to extract the patient and get them to an ambulance, safely, by approximately 10 p.m."