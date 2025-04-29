Osoyoos Nail Studio makes $2.7K donation to school food program

Photo: Destination Osoyoos Osoyoos Nail Studio donates to elementary school.

Osoyoos Nail Studio donated nearly $3,000 to Osoyoos Elementary School's food program.

"We are thrilled to share that we raised $2,700 from our fundraising event [...] This amount has just been sent to the Osoyoos Elementary School office," reads an Osoyoos Nail Studio post.

On April 21, Osoyoos Nail Studio held its 10th annual community fundraiser.

"We did this because our success is thanks to all of you! Thank you so much for your support and for joining us," continues the post.