Free beach toy box policy discussed ahead of summer in Osoyoos

Photo: Sarah Crookall Gino's Coffee House to stock free toy box at Osoyoos' Legion Beach.

A free toy box at Osoyoos' Legion Beach is one step closer to becoming a reality.

"They are willing to purchase toys so they can be used at no cost," said Gerald Davis, director of community services.

Gino's Coffee House initiated the project last year, and has since agreed to stock the box full of toys.

"In doing some research, we contacted the Municipal Insurance Association, and they did think this was a great idea," Davis added. "They did highlight, however, some items to help reduce our liability."

To do so, the association highlighted adding appropriate signage and having a defined area of operation.

Committee discussed whether the liability would fall to the town or the cafe, concluding it would likely be both. Staff said further details could be set out in an agreement and/or in a policy.

A draft policy indicates the town would add signage, identify use area, remove and store the box at the end of the season, respond to questions and concerns regarding the box, and repair and inspect the toy box each year.

"I think this is a great idea for the public coming to town, or even the local people that might forget to bring toys to the beach. But I'm really concerned; we don't want to get the liability issue," said Coun. Jim King.