Osoyoos brewery to make special beer in honour of Cherry Fiesta

Photo: Leo Strebly Osoyoos Cherry Fiesta 2024.

A new cherry-flavoured ale will soon be coming to Osoyoos in honour of the 75th year of the celebrated Cherry Fiesta.

Alongside Osoyoos Festival Society, Backroads Brewing is unveiling the beer of which people have the opportunity to name.

"We’re marking the occasion with a very special brew. A big thank you to Backroads Brewing for crafting a Cherry Wheat Ale just for us. Now we need a name for our special beer," OFS said on social media.

Additionally, residents have the opportunity to name the beer and win two tickets to the Canada Day Warm-Up Party at Watermark Beach Resort on June 13.

On July 1, the Cherry Fiesta will be held in conjunction with Canada Day, concluding with a beloved fireworks show. The celebrations draw crowds from all over the province.



"Share your cheeky Cherry ideas with us in the comments or email us at [email protected]."