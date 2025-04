Photo: File photo Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill is closed April 24.

Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill is closed Thursday, due to a staffing shortage.

In a public notice Thursday morning, the Town of Osoyoos notified residents of the closure.

"Due to staffing shortages the Osoyoos and District Sanitary Landfill will be closed today," reads the notice.