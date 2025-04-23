Two charged with stolen farm equipment, firearm after police search in Oliver

Photo: File photo Two charged after police search property in Oliver.

Two people have been arrested in connection with stolen property, including farming equipment and a firearm, following a police property search.

On April 15, RCMP executed a warrant at a property on Road 15, finding two stolen motorcycles, stolen construction material, farming equipment, a firearm and ammunition, according to an RCMP press release.

Oliver RCMP, RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, and RCMP Police Dog Services responded to the incident.

David James O’Brien, 48, and Yanni Gagnon, 36, now face charges for possession of stolen property. O’Brien is facing further charges for ammunition possession while prohibited.

"This property is well known to police," said Sgt. Laurie Rock, Oliver RCMP area commander, in a press release.

"The South Okanagan RCMP detachments continue to tackle property crime in the area and will use all measures available to us to bring those responsible before the courts."