Osoyoos could soon allow alcohol on beach in pilot project

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos looks at allowing alcohol at Gyro Beach.

The Town of Osoyoos is looking at allowing alcohol on its beaches via a pilot project in an attempt to attract tourists.

During Tuesday's committee meeting, Coun. Johnny Cheong asked staff to explore the feasibility of a pilot project for Gyro Beach.

"As we know, like there is alcohol consumption on the beach, people are very respectful of it, and we do a great job with education, but the worst offenders don't care if there's a bylaw," Cheong said.

"By having a bylaw that allows alcohol consumption, I feel like it contributes positively to our tourism and also kind of takes away that negative association from patrons we just want to enjoy a beach day."

Cheng pointed to other municipalities that have sucessfully allowed alcohol on beaches following Covid-19 lockdowns. He added that the bylaw should prevent people from using glassware for safety reasons.

Committee discussed people already consuming alcohol on the beach in absence of a bylaw.

"I do know that the police understand that there is drinking down there, because they know. But when people are very careful and they're not being obvious and throwing beer cans and beer bottles around," said Mayor Sue McKortoff.

"That's the one thing that concerns me, because we certainly don't want glass for sure. But if people are going to do this, then they have to be very respectful of others and careful about it. But it works in other places, so I totally agree with this. Let's give it a try."

Further details of the pilot project have not yet been decided, and will be set out by staff at a future council meeting.