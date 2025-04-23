Town of Osoyoos planning salute to military heroes and first responders

Photo: Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative A colour guard marches slowly along the Skaha Lake Park pathway to the Rotary Centennial Pavilion where a memorial service was held for fallen firefighter Zachery Freeman Muise who died in late July while on the front lines of the Donnie Creek wildfire in northern BC. For full coverage of the young man's celebration of life service see Friday's Penticton Herald.

The Town of Osoyoos is moving forward with plans for a major community celebration to honour Canada’s Armed Forces veterans and first responders in the summer of 2026.

The event, titled Heart for Heroes: Salute to Armed Forces and First Responders in B.C., is being spearheaded by a volunteer committee led by Tammy Herman, a retired RCMP officer with more than 30 years of service.

The goal is to host thousands of residents and visitors at the Desert Park Exhibition Society grounds — a multi-use facility with a long history of horse racing and training.

In a presentation to Osoyoos council on Tuesday, Herman said the idea came to her 18 months ago as a way to recognize the vital work and sacrifices of Canadian veterans and first responders.

“The last five years have been incredibly difficult for this province,” she said. “We thought if we had a special day where they could come out, be appreciated, spend time with their families, and we promote Osoyoos as the host community—why not?”

The committee has reached out to the RCMP Musical Ride, a renowned display where officers perform intricate drills on horseback, as well as the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a team of veteran military pilots known for their thrilling aerial performances.

“There are a number of things we’re hoping to showcase,” Herman said. “We’re planning a canine unit demonstration as well. But it takes a lot of time, energy, and coordination.”

She noted that discussions with senior town staff have been ongoing, and their support has been invaluable in planning the scale of the event.

“I could have brought my whole committee, but I didn’t,” she joked. “There wouldn’t have been room in here if I had.”

The committee includes members from various branches of the military and emergency services — police, ambulance, paramedics, and fire departments.

“We just want to let everyone know what we’re aiming to do,” said Herman. “Money is, of course, a big concern. It’s going to cost around $45,000. We’re actively fundraising. I brought a few flyers.”

One upcoming fundraiser is the ninth annual Community Garage Sale, scheduled for May 17 and 18.

Community support has already been overwhelming, she said.

“The public just loves the idea. People are already calling about tickets, but we’re not even close to that stage yet.”

The event is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026.

“We need 18 months’ notice to confirm the Snowbirds because of airspace requirements,” said Herman. “As for the Musical Ride, its future is uncertain and depends on which government is in power after the federal election. There’s a chance it could be discontinued.”

If the Musical Ride does continue, Osoyoos is near the top of the list for B.C. performances.

“They’ve tentatively included us in their route to the Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, where they perform every year,” said Herman. “If we time it right, there’s no reason they couldn’t make a stop here. But they’re fighting political battles just to keep it going.”

She emphasized that the event itself will remain apolitical, focused entirely on honouring service members.

“Everyone will be invited — the premier, dignitaries — but the main spotlight will be on the veterans and first responders, recognizing what they’ve done.”

Even if the Musical Ride can’t participate, the event will go ahead as planned.

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff thanked Herman for her dedication and the committee’s hard work.

“We love your enthusiasm,” said McKortoff. “When we spoke last year, I said I was sure the town would support you. There are plenty of town grants available that could help offset the cost.”

She also pointed out that Desert Park has successfully hosted major concerts in the past.

“We had Bryan Adams one year — and I think The Righteous Brothers too.” Herman confirmed there are plans for an evening concert in the racetrack’s midfield.

Any proceeds from the event will go to Honour House, a facility in New Westminster that provides lodging and care for military personnel and first responders dealing with injuries or illnesses related to their service.

“They help members and their families recover so they can return to duty,” she said.

This article is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative