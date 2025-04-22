257979
Oliver's South Okanagan General Hospital emergency room to close over Tuesday night

ER to close overnight

The emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver will be closed over Tuesday night.

In a news release, Interior Health said emergency services at the hospital will be unavailable from 8 p.m. on Tuesday to 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Patients can access emergency care in Penticton Regional Hospital during this time,” IH said. “All other inpatient services will continue at South Okanagan General Hospital.”

People who are experiencing life-threatening emergency should call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.

Anyone who is unsure if they should go to the emergency room can call HealthLink BC at 811 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca to get information from healthcare workers 24/7.

IH has stopped providing information about reasons for temporary emergency room closures, but they have typically been due to staffing shortages.

