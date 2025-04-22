242740
Oliver/Osoyoos  

Organic Only produce pickup location coming to Oliver

Local organic pickup

Oliver's Ditch Cafe could soon become a pickup location for Organic Only Farm produce this summer.

In a recent social media post, both businesses shared that the Oliver cafe would be a community supported agriculture pick-up spot.

"The most beautiful organic vegetables I ever done seen from some of the most lovely hard workin' people in Cawston could be picked up Fridays with your morning coffee at The Ditch! (Coffee purchase not required)," reads a Ditch Cafe social media post.

"Our CSA boxes are primarily filled with a variety of fresh, seasonal vegetables. Each week, we also aim to include fresh greens, one herb, and one type of fruit —when in season," reads an Organic Only statement.

Program Details:

  • Runs for 20 weeks, from mid-May to mid-September
  • Pick up at The Ditch Cafe on Fridays
  • Payment options available in instalments
  • Choose from two box sizes: classic or family

According to organizers, a few spots remain available with an added discount.

Anyone interested in the produce pickup can signup at [email protected].

