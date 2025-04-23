Osoyoos osprey camera restarts live streaming bird pair

Photo: Town of Osoyoos Two ospreys nest on de-energized power pole as Town of Osoyoos restarts camera live feed.

Osoyoos' beloved osprey camera started up live streaming again last week, with two visitors already nesting.

On April 14, the live stream was rebooted on a de-energized power pole near the Sonora Community Centre.

Last year, the popular osprey couple Soo and Ollie, nicknamed after Osoyoos and Oliver, successfully fledged two chicks.

The nest has drawn many viewers closely following the ups and downs of ospreys. Previous pairs have struggled to fledge and survive chicks over the years.

According to viewers, the latest bird pair on the nest have not yet been identified.

In 2024, the Town of Osoyoos noted the osprey cam was being viewed more frequently than usual.

The Osoyoos Osprey Cam can be found here, where viewers can watch the birds nest and ideally raise chicks over the summer.