Indigenous-owned gas station Gen7 Fuel opening South Okanagan location

Photo: Sarah Crookall Gen7 Fuel replaces Petro-Canada in East Osoyoos.

An Indigenous-owned gas station off Highway 3 is now open, replacing Petro-Canada in East Osoyoos.

On Monday, a representative of Gen7 Fuel said they are thrilled to make it to the border town, and that the station will be holding a grand opening event on Wednesday.

The celebrations will be held at all three Gen7 Fuel locations in Osoyoos, Oliver, and Penticton.

Grand opening details for April 23:

9:30 a.m.: Oliver location - 1 McKinney Road

10:45 a.m.: Osoyoos station - 6201 45 Street

12:20 p.m.: Penticton location - 101 Green Mountain Road

"Gen7 Fuel is proudly Indigenous-owned and focused on supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs across First Nation communities," said Gen7 Fuel on social media.

The business will feature a convenience store, a selection of tax-free convenience items, and a rewards program.

"Join us for a day of joy, healing, and celebration. We have amazing speakers, performances, and deals you won't want to miss."