Photo: Sarah Crookall Bush fire in Osoyoos prompts fire response on April 21.

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire off Nighthawk Drive in Osoyoos on Monday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., fire trucks were leaving the scene at a hillside location off Nighthawk Drive and 62nd Avenue.

The blaze prompted a response from firefighters and police.

By the time trucks were clearing the area, the fire had been extinguished.