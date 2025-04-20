Bear hunts for garbage in Oliver's Gallagher Lake campground

Susan Pement

A bear was seen prowling for garbage at Oliver's Gallagher Lake community early Friday morning.

At around 1:10 a.m., Susan Pement recorded the creature on her security camera.

"I am originally from Burns Lake and used to having bears in my yard, but always 'bear aware' and glad to have seen him before he surprised myself or my French Bulldog," Pement said.

The Oliver resident added she believes she saw the same bear in her yard last fall.

"He appears to be a garbage bear (many people and the campground next to me had their garbages over turned both this time and last fall)."

Pement added she is concerned for the safety of children and people in tents at the campground next to her.

BC SPCA tips on deterring bears:

Keep garbage, recycling and compost inside until pick-up day.

Regularly clean garbage and recycling bins, cover food compost with dry leaves or grass clippings.

Pick up ripe and fallen fruit daily, harvest ripe vegetables.

Clean barbecue grills after every use, store when not in use.

Don’t leave pet food outside or use bird feeders from April to October.

Learn about the Bear Smart Community Program.

Ask your municipality to adopt bylaws that will protect bears.

For more information how to avoid attracting bears, click here.