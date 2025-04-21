Town of Oliver looks at three-tier water fees based on consumption

Photo: Sarah Crookall Oliver looks to implement tiered water rate fee structure.

The Town of Oliver is looking to potentially set tiered rates for water use in an attempt to enhance water conservation.

Ahead of Tuesday's committee meeting, staff put forth a report based on recommendations from TRUE Consulting for a tiered rate structure as part of its water conservation plan.

The proposed fee structure for single-family residences:

Tier 1: $0.88/m³ (a 5% savings compared to 2024 volumetric usage fee)

Tier 2: $1.10/m³ (a 25% premium over Tier 1)

Tier 3: $1.32/m³ (a 50% premium over Tier 1)

The above fees are based on 2024 rates and would need to be updated to this year's rates.

Town staff referred to similar rate structures in the City of Penticton, the Regional District of North Okanagan, and the Greater Vernon Water System.

"This type of rate structure typically has incrementally higher per cubic meter charges as water use increases and therefore provides a financial incentive to reduce wasteful water use," reads the staff report.

If approved by committee, council would deliberate the potential water fee charges at an upcoming meeting.